Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group

The series is to be completed by 2024

On 8 June 2020, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) held a keel-laying ceremony under the project on construction of the first crab catching ship of 5712LS for Russian Crab Group.

According to the ceremony broadcast, Dmity Trubnokov, Genral Director of Russian Crab Group, commented: “The company’s fleet currently numbers 19 vessels with each new ship to be at least twice as efficient as any of them. Our task is to upgrade the fleet, equipment and other assets of the company having created modern, efficient and comfortable ships”.



“We have done a lot for this contract. DAMEN has been long cooperating with FSUE Rosmorport and Onezhsky Shipyard and the experience accumulated by the shipyard for five years of interaction with Damen, the experience of building ships on a turnkey basis, will play an essential role in construction of crab catchers for Russian Crab, said Vadim Akimov, Director, DAMEN Holding Russia.



“Although the contract for the design development has not been signed yet due to a number of technical reasons, the documents for construction of the ships are prepared ahead of schedule. – said Vladimir Maizus, Director of Onezhsky Shipyard. – We have commence the works before the scheduled time and I expect the ships to be delivered earlier than we planned. They will feature much of Russian and foreign experience. I hope this series to be complete in 2023”.



The head of the company also said that the work on modernization of fishing ships for running on LNG is to begin in the nearest time.



5712LS design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) started steel cutting for construction of the first crab catching ship of 5712LS for Russian Crab Group at the end of April. It will be the first ship in a series of seven units for catching and transportation of live crab with each new vessel to replace at least two ships of the Group. The new fleet will be operated in the basins of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea.



Russian Crab Group and Onezhsky Shipyard signed a contract to build a series of crab catching ships on 31 January 2020. The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas where Russian Crab Group earlier acquired 10 crab lots.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The should can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships. From 2015, the shipyard has built 15 vessels with six projects under implementation today.

