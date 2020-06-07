  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 7 16:38

    Highly capable landing craft to support polar research ship

    Incat Crowther announced the launch of Incat Crowther 14 Terror. The monohull landing craft will be one of two support craft on the polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough. Built by Exeter Fabrication, she packs a lot of functionality into a compact platform.

    Terror will play a critical role in the operations of RRS Sir David Attenborough which, in addition to its scientific role, will support the resupply of the five Antarctic research stations operated by British Antarctic Survey. Terror will transfer food, vehicles, fuel and science equipment to any location where the water is too shallow for the new polar ship to approach.

    The working deck accommodates one 20ft container or two 10ft containers with twist-lock fittings and additional lashing points. A folding bow ramp and removable vehicle ramps combine with the shallow forefoot for bow loading, with the vessel being designed to load and accommodate a telehandler. The Heila HLM10-2S deck crane is capable of lifting loads of 2 tonne to the cargo deck.A kedge anchor and deck winch further enhance the functionality of the vessel.

    The challenge that faced Incat Crowther was fitting all of this capability and performance into a package that fitted the mother ship’s available deck space and launching capacity. Meeting the challenge, Terror features high capability for her compact size, weighing in at under 22 tonnes.

    An elevated wheelhouse affords excellent visibility and accommodates 3 crew in addition to the captain. The vessel can an additional 12 personnel.

    The vessel is powered by twin Doosan L086TIH main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers and robust skegs for protection. The vessel has a service speed of 9 knots.

    Incat Crowther is proud to be involved in this project, using the firm’s expertise and experience to meet the challenges of such a capable research and logistic vessel.

