2020 June 7 14:19

Cox Diesel outboard successfully passes EPA testing

Cox Powertrain has announced that its 300hp diesel outboard has successfully achieved EPA Tier 3 approval for commercial and recreational applications. As the CXO300 is a new design built for purpose, Cox has had to work with the EPA to go through a rigorous testing process for an OEM engine.



The main role of the EPA is to protect human health and to safeguard the natural environment. Emissions regulations are constantly evolving so it was imperative that Cox designed a clean-burning engine to ensure its ability to meet current and evolving emission standards for the CXO300 to receive approval from the agency.



Commenting, Joel Reid (Global Sales Director), said, “We developed a diesel engine with a much lower carbon footprint than an equivalent gasoline outboard. So far, those who have joined us on sea trials have commented favourably how quiet, smooth, and clean the engine is.”



This recognition is another important achievement for Cox who is committed to delivering a long-term development programme of ground-breaking and sustainable diesel outboards to a wide range of high demanding users.



Production of the CXO300 started in May at Cox’s UK based headquarters in Shoreham-by-Sea and the first outboards destined for the US market are due to be shipped in June.