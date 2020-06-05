2020 June 5 16:50

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 6.4% in May 2020

Loading of cargo bound for Far East ports grew by 10.1%

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 26.7million tonnes in May 2020, up 6.4%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 11.2 million tonnes (+4.5%, year-on-year), to the port of the Southern Region – 5.8 million tonnes (+4%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 9.7 million tonnes (+10.1%).

Coal accounted for 51%, oil – 22.4%, ferrous metal – 8.3%, fertilizers – 7.3%.

In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 1.2%, year-on-year, to over 52.2 million tonnes including over 5.2 million tonnes to southern ports (up 15.8%), about 17 million tonnes to north-western ports (down 4.6%) and more than 30 million tonnes to far eastern ports (up 2.4%).

Loading of oil cargo exceeded 30.3 million tonnes (+3.4%), including 10.7 million tonnes to southern ports (-6.7%), 16.8 million tonnes to north-western ports (+9.6%) and over 2.8 million tonnes to the far eastern ports (+10.9%).

In January-May loading of export cargo totaled about 133.7 million tonnes (+3.5%, year-on-year) including 55.5 million tonnes bound for the North-West ports (+2.2%), over 32.7 million tonnes – for the ports of Southern region (+3.3%), 45.5 million tonnes for the Far East port (+5.4%). Coal loading grew by 0.4% to over 65.8 million tonnes, oil – by 3.4% to 36.3 million tonnes.