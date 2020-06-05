2020 June 5 10:41

Oil prices rise within $1

Oil prices are going up over an uncertain date of OPEC+ meeting

On 5 June 2020 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price grew by 0.55% to $40.21 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery grew by 0.24% to $37.5 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is to be held via videoconference. The meeting initially slated for 9-10 June 2020 is said to be rescheduled for the weekend.