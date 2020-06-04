-
2020 June 4 13:48
Bunker price are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
Oil prices are going down over an uncertain date of OPEC+ meeting
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $150 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $350 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $275.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $237
- VLSFO 0,5% - $295
- MGO - $329
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
