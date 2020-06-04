2020 June 4 11:45

Annual throughput of Murmansk Transport Hub to be raised to 100 million tonnes

Related investment solutions are under consideration



Annual throughput of Murmansk Transport Hub is planned to be raised to 100 million tonnes, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis said following the meeting on development of transport infrastructure in the region, says the press center of the regional government. Among the meeting participants were Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov, Deputy Minister of Transport Vladimir Tokarev.



According to the Region Governor, investment solutions are being jointly developed to increase MTH throughput drastically.



Andrey Chibis reminded that initial capacity of MTH was planned at 28 million tonnes per year.



“As of today, the handling demand is 44 million tonnes. Taking into consideration the creation of the Arctic Capital PDA and tax privileges offered by the region as well as close cooperation with investors and further prospects, throughput will make 100 million tonnes”, said the Governor.



The Murmansk Transport Hub project launched several years ago foresees the creation of a deep-water marine center for year-round handling of liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, large containers and supplies for development of Arctic fields and industrial centers along the Northern Sea Route (NSR).



RF Government supported the drastic expansion of MTH project providing for annual handling up to 65 million tonnes of cargo in the Murmansk Region by 2035, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis said at the 12th International Conference “Arctic Shelf Development: Step by Step” (Murmansk, 13 November 2019).



