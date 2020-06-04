-
2020 June 4 10:57
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2020
In May 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 75 511 passengers, which is a 91.2% decrease compared to May 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.4% to 28 948 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.1% to 23 446 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2020 were the following:
May 2020
May 2019
Change
Passengers
75 511
853 309
-91.2%
Finland - Sweden
8 167
230 510
-96.5%
Estonia - Finland
63 259
456 861
-86.2%
Estonia - Sweden
2 802
89 837
-96.9%
Latvia - Sweden
1 283
76 101
-98.3%
Cargo Units
28 948
35 455
-18.4%
Finland - Sweden
6 340
7 116
-10.9%
Estonia - Finland
19 567
22 849
-14.4%
Estonia - Sweden
2 883
4 019
-28.3%
Latvia - Sweden
158
1 471
-89.3%
Passenger Vehicles
23 446
94 300
-75.1%
Finland - Sweden
1 544
11 160
-86.2%
Estonia - Finland
21 529
72 593
-70.3%
Estonia - Sweden
0
5 150
-100.0%
Latvia - Sweden
373
5 397
-93.1%
The following operational factors influenced the development in May 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND: Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa have been suspended since 17 March due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Shuttle vessel Star returned to the route on 14 May to operate on a reduced schedule.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Romantika operated two special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.