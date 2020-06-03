2020 June 3 16:35

Russian Railways CEO says railway link with Murmansk to be restored by June 23

Launching of the new bridge is expected within 4 months



Temporary railway route around the barrier will be arranged before June 23, press center of Oktyabrskaya Railway cites Oleg Belozerov, General Director – BoD Chairman, Russian Railways, as saying when visiting the Murmansk Region after the collapse of the railway bridge across the Kola river.

The official said that Russian Railways would undertake all the measures necessary to minimize the period of repair works with the absolute priority given to security and reliability of infrastructure facilities under construction.



“As for construction of the new railway bridge, this work is to be completed by the beginning of October to recover freight and passenger trains movement along the former route”, emphasized the head of Russian Railways.



Besides, a plan has been developed to ensure railway link with Murmansk for the period of repair works.



5.7 kilometers of new tracks is to be constructed under this plan.



The span of a railway bridge in the Murmansk Region collapsed on 1 June 2020. Nobody was hurt in the incident. A criminal case was opened over this fact.