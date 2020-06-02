2020 June 2 17:17

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput returned to Murmansk, its port of registration

The ship’s winter-spring navigation season is over



On 2 June 2020, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput returned to Murmansk, its port of registration, having completed its winter-spring navigation season, says press center of FSUE Atomflot.



Three voyages have been made from March.



After a scheduled dock repair at the Kanonersky ship repair yard in Saint-Petersburg, the ship delivered general cargo under Arctic LNG 2 project and then made two voyages to the Frantz Josef Land .



The ship delivered concrete slabs, containers and vehicles to the Severnaya Bay and performed unloading onto the shore ice.



The ship crew will be changed in the nearest time with the next voyage scheduled for the middle of July.



The nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch, USSR based Zaliv Shipyard. The Sevmorput was laid down on November 2, 1984, launched on February 20, 1986 and put into operation on December 31, 1988.

Key characteristics of the Sevmorput: nuclear powerplant - 29 MW (40,000 h.p.); LOA – 260.23 m, BOA – 32.20 m; displacement – 61,880 t; deadweight – 33,980 t; can carry– 1,320 ISO 20 containers or 428 ISO 40 containers.



