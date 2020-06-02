2020 June 2 14:51

POT celebrates its 25th anniversary on 16 June 2020

Congratulations for the oldest oil handling terminal on the Baltic Sea



In June, Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT JSC) will celebrate an anniversary, a quarter of a century has passed since the export terminal was established in Big Port St. Petersburg.



Oil handling district of the port of Saint-Petersburg is known as Petersburg Oil Terminal from June 1995. The programme of multistage construction and launching of new facilities with simultaneous production activities has proved its viability.



By today, the terminal has seen a considerable expansion of its tank farm, construction of new berths, rail loading racks and other port infrastructure facilities. POT succeeds in exports of Russian oil products while offering high quality services to its customers.



IAA PortNews invites to provide congratulations that will be published on the agency’s website free of charge. You are welcome to submit your Word text to av@portnews.ru or your congratulatory address to kkv@oilterminal.ru.