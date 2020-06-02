2020 June 2 12:00

Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Phaidra with Uniper

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Phaidra, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$9,400 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum eleven months to maximum fourteen months. The new charter period commenced on May 29, 2020.

The “Phaidra” is a 87,146 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.1 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.71 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.