2020 June 2 09:40

RS specifies requirements to roadster and harbor craft

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) specifies navigation areas for sea-going ships.

The amendments to the RS Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships specifying navigation areas enter into force on June 1, 2020. Circular letter No. 312-11-1377c introducing the new requirements is accessible at rs-class.org in the Online Information – RS Circulars section, RS says in its press release.

The new amendments consider the ships of restricted R3 navigation area, i.e. roadster, coastal and harbor craft. The amendments clearly indicate geographical areas of navigation, wind and wave conditions and permissible distance from place of refuge for each area.

From now on, basing upon the RS Rules the prescribed restrictions may be indicated in the ship’s classification documents depending on the particular port and coastal area of operation.

The new requirements will be applied to ships contracted for construction or conversion on or after June 1, 2020.

Another amendment specifies geographical and seasonal restrictions in the Black Sea for the ships of restricted R3-RSN navigation area. These requirements will be applied not only to ships contracted for construction on or after June 1, 2020, but also to ships under construction and in operation.