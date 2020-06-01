2020 June 1 17:29

Tallink adds more departures and additional vessel to Tallinn-Helsinki route

Since the decisions by the Estonian and Finnish governments last week to lift travel restrictions between the two countries and an anticipated increase in demand for travel options between Tallinn and Helsinki after 1 June, Tallink Grupp has decided to add extra departures and an additional vessel to the route from early June. The decision has been made to meet the increased demand on the route and to ensure social distancing requirements are met on the vessels.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.