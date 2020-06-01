2020 June 1 15:26

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 5M’20 climbed by 8.3% YoY

The terminal handled 256 ships in January-May

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) says it loaded 4 657 721 gross tons (36 982 067 barrels) in May 2020. That is 3% up comparing with the same period in 2019.

MT handled 44 tankers in May 2020. From the beginning on the year until the end of May MT handled 256 tankers.

Out of the 4 657 721 tons of crude oil loaded in May 2020, 2 238 751 tons is crude oil from the Tengiz Field, 848 991 tons from the Karachaganak Field, 1 048 306 tons from the Kashagan Field, and 0 tons of crude oil from other Kazakhstani producers.

In total, the Kazakhstan shippers loaded 4 136 048 tons of crude oil in May, with another 521 673 tons of crude oil loaded coming from Russia.

672 766 248 net tons of crude oil were supplied to world markets through the Tengiz – Novorossiysk oil pipeline system from 2001 through 31 May 2020. That included 586 949 372 tons of crude oil from Kazakhstan and 85 816 876 tons of crude oil produced in Russia. The total number of tankers loaded during that period was 6 331 vessels.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: CPC Shareholders are Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7 %) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGas – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1,75%) – 20,75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1,75%.