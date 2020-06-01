2020 June 1 14:57

CANDEN Marine Fuel Services joins Glander International Bunkering Group

Effective June 1, 2020, CANDEN Marine Fuel Services Ltd. will become Glander International Bunkering (Montreal) Ltd as the 9th office in the brand’s global network, the company said in its release.



CANDEN is an established and well-known service provider in Canada providing local bunker service expertise. The decision to merge into the Glander International Bunkering Group is strategically aimed at strengthening the company’s global presence.



The move will provide all counter-parties with the assurance of dealing with a worldwide brand that is well known and respected throughout the industry. Now customers will have the benefit of a one-stop service for their bunkering and lubricant needs globally. They will be able to tap into the benefits provided through large volume purchases combined with local expertise gathered from 9 offices spread around the world”.



The new office is located in Montreal and will be Glander International Bunkering’s second location in North America.



About Glander International Bunkering

Established in 1961, Glander International Bunkering is one of the largest, oldest and most respected bunker trading and brokering firms in the world. Operating from Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Florida, Tønsberg, Oslo, Valencia, Geneva and Montreal, its network provides coverage and expertise across all markets, time zones and conditions.