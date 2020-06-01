-
2020 June 1 10:30
CMA CGM announces PSS for Reefer Exports from Europe to West Africa (Nigeria excepted)
CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From North Europe (excluding UK), Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, West Med, Adriatic
Destination : To West Africa ports (Nigeria excepted)
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: EUR 50 per Reefer container (20’RF & 40’RH)
Date of application: June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Origin : From the UK
Destination : To West Africa ports (Nigeria excepted)
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 75 per Reefer container (20’RF and 40’RH)
Date of application: June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
