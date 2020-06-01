2020 June 1 09:42

Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard named after Lenin launched crane ship built for RF Navy

The ship is to join RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla in November

Astrakhan, Russia based Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard named after Lenin launched the crane ship built for RF Navy on 29 May 2020, RF Navy says in a press release.

Upon completion of outfitting and tests the ship will join RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla.

The ship’s displacement is 2,201 t, hull length – 52.2, width – 22.8 m, crew – 20, equipped with a 150-tonne crane.

The construction began in July 2019 in the shipyard’s floating dock.

Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard named after Lenin CJSC is a company of Volgotanker Group. The shipyard’s infrastructure allows for construction of small-size ships and repair of sea/river going vessels and engines as well as manufacturing of engineering products.