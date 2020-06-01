  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 1 08:39

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 1

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs declined on May 29:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 253.14 (-0.94)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 294.00 (-1.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 368.11 (-3.07)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated upward changes on May 29.

    Brent for July settlement increased by $0.04 to $35.33 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for July rose by $1.78 to $35.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The WTI benchmark traded at the premium of $0.18 to Brent. Gasoil for June delivery added $2.75.

    Today morning oil indexes decline on Sino-U.S. tensions, the market also awaits of upcoming OPEC+ meeting.

    The latest survey by Baker Hughes showed a reduction of only 15 oil rigs last week, versus drops more than 60 per week during several weeks over the past 2,5 months. While the oil rig count is down 68% as a whole since the week ended March 13, the rate of decline has slowed in recent weeks, indicating that drillers were holding back on cuts as the surge in crude prices lure them to put out more barrels in return for more cash.

    Also, weekly data on U.S. crude provided by the Energy Information Administration showed the biggest rise in stockpiles last week since the end of April.

    The oil indexes got support in May from cuts in oil rigs and well shut-ins by U.S. drillers responding to the collapse in fuel demand, which drove WTI to sub-zero prices at one point in April.

    Larger production cuts by OPEC, which aims to remove 9.7 million barrels per day from global output, has also helped. However, some said the market was still some way off to achieving normalcy, and prices appeared frothy after five weeks of nearly non-stop gains.

    Not even a full month into OPEC’s deep production cut agreement, rumors have already surfaced that there is a difference of opinion over a possible extension of the oil production cuts — as usual, with Saudi Arabia on one side and Russia on the other. Looking ahead, OPEC+ is meeting again in June, and Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC members are considering extending record production cuts beyond the June deadline originally agreed. Russia, however, has been slow in agreeing to this move. State-owned giant Rosneft is arguing it does not have enough crude to ship to buyers with which it has long-term supply deals. This would make it very hard for the Russian company to continue with record oil cuts beyond June.

    But those discussions seem premature, as the cartel failed to fully comply with its agreed-upon quotas in May. Overall, the group cut just 5.91 million bpd from April levels, producing 24.77 million bpd. This is 4.48 million bpd of the promised reduction, or 74% compliant. One the reason for OPEC’s failure to bring production down to promised levels is due to contractual obligations with buyers given the short timeframe between the date the agreement was made and its implementation.


    OPEC president and Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab urged members of the exporters’ group as well as producers of a global pact to curb production, to consider an earlier date for their June meeting. He proposed advancing the date of the OPEC conference and OPEC+ meetings to June 4 instead of 9 and 10. He said reports of low levels of conformity to the OPEC+ may have an adverse impact as soon as markets are open on Monday. Mr Arkab urged ministers to share “positive messages” of conformity with the pact and indicate actual levels of commitments made.

    At the same time, there are still worries over the slow pickup in demand as economies reopen and over the ability of major producers to maintain production discipline as the year continues

    Investor sentiment has also been soured by rising Sino-U.S. tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump set to respond on May, 29 to the decision of China’s parliament to back security legislation for Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump promised “strong” and “meaningful” actions against China on Friday, although he did not provide specifics, in response to the NPC decision. Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said on May, 31 that U.S. had no basis to keep Hong Kong’s special trade status as China marches forward to enact the laws.
    Protests in dozens of U.S. cities after the death of George Floyd on Sunday also raised concerns about oil’s demand recovery, as well as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, in the country.

    We expect bunker prices may slightly increase today: 1-3 USD up for IFO, 1-3 USD up for MGO.

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 1

     

    Bunker prices may slightly increase today, expert says

     

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs declined on May 29:

     

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 253.14 (-0.94)

    VLSFO: USD/MT 294.00 (-1.00)

    MGO: USD/MT 368.11 (-3.07)

     

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated upward changes on May 29.

     

    Brent for July settlement increased by $0.04 to $35.33 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for July rose by $1.78 to $35.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The WTI benchmark traded at the premium of $0.18 to Brent. Gasoil for June delivery added $2.75.

     

    Today morning oil indexes decline on Sino-U.S. tensions, the market also awaits of upcoming OPEC+ meeting.

    The latest survey by Baker Hughes showed a reduction of only 15 oil rigs last week, versus drops more than 60 per week during several weeks over the past 2,5 months. While the oil rig count is down 68% as a whole since the week ended March 13, the rate of decline has slowed in recent weeks, indicating that drillers were holding back on cuts as the surge in crude prices lure them to put out more barrels in return for more cash.

     

    Also, weekly data on U.S. crude provided by the Energy Information Administration showed the biggest rise in stockpiles last week since the end of April.

     

    The oil indexes got support in May from cuts in oil rigs and well shut-ins by U.S. drillers responding to the collapse in fuel demand, which drove WTI to sub-zero prices at one point in April.

     

    Larger production cuts by OPEC, which aims to remove 9.7 million barrels per day from global output, has also helped. However, some said the market was still some way off to achieving normalcy, and prices appeared frothy after five weeks of nearly non-stop gains.

     

    Not even a full month into OPEC’s deep production cut agreement, rumors have already surfaced that there is a difference of opinion over a possible extension of the oil production cuts — as usual, with Saudi Arabia on one side and Russia on the other. Looking ahead, OPEC+ is meeting again in June, and Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC members are considering extending record production cuts beyond the June deadline originally agreed. Russia, however, has been slow in agreeing to this move. State-owned giant Rosneft is arguing it does not have enough crude to ship to buyers with which it has long-term supply deals. This would make it very hard for the Russian company to continue with record oil cuts beyond June.

     

    But those discussions seem premature, as the cartel failed to fully comply with its agreed-upon quotas in May. Overall, the group cut just 5.91 million bpd from April levels, producing 24.77 million bpd. This is 4.48 million bpd of the promised reduction, or 74% compliant. One the reason for OPEC’s failure to bring production down to promised levels is due to contractual obligations with buyers given the short timeframe between the date the agreement was made and its implementation.

     

     

    OPEC president and Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab urged members of the exporters’ group as well as producers of a global pact to curb production, to consider an earlier date for their June meeting. He proposed advancing the date of the OPEC conference and OPEC+ meetings to June 4 instead of 9 and 10. He said reports of low levels of conformity to the OPEC+ may have an adverse impact as soon as markets are open on Monday. Mr Arkab urged ministers to share “positive messages” of conformity with the pact and indicate actual levels of commitments made.

     

    At the same time, there are still worries over the slow pickup in demand as economies reopen and over the ability of major producers to maintain production discipline as the year continues

     

    Investor sentiment has also been soured by rising Sino-U.S. tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump set to respond on May, 29 to the decision of China’s parliament to back security legislation for Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump promised “strong” and “meaningful” actions against China on Friday, although he did not provide specifics, in response to the NPC decision. Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said on May, 31 that U.S. had no basis to keep Hong Kong’s special trade status as China marches forward to enact the laws.

    Protests in dozens of U.S. cities after the death of George Floyd on Sunday also raised concerns about oil’s demand recovery, as well as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, in the country.

     

    We expect bunker prices may slightly increase today: 1-3 USD up for IFO, 1-3 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 1

15:26 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 5M’20 climbed by 8.3% YoY
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean to USEC, USGULF, Mexico East Coast and Canada East Coast
14:57 CANDEN Marine Fuel Services joins Glander International Bunkering Group
14:55 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,641 in RF spot market
14:33 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 5M’2020 rose by 2.95%
14:10 Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock – “MR. Eddie”
13:52 Shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loads 200th crude oil cargo for Prirazlomnoye project
13:10 Neptune Energy welcomes DEME as a partner in the PosHYdon offshore green hydrogen pilot
12:46 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 5M’ 2020
12:10 Tanger Med partners with the initiative of the largest world ports to guarantee the continuity of international supply chains
11:57 Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following a meeting on transport sector development
11:31 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from East Russia
11:05 Van Oord develops Green loan framework
10:30 CMA CGM announces PSS for Reefer Exports from Europe to West Africa (Nigeria excepted)
10:03 Oil prices decrease by about $1
09:46 Royal IHC to deliver design package and key components for new TSHD of Weeks Marine
09:42 Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard named after Lenin launched crane ship built for RF Navy
09:20 Baltic Dry Index on May 29
08:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 1

2020 May 31

16:57 RINA: shareholders’ meeting approves the financial statement for 31 December 2019 and appoints a new Board of Directors
15:31 Board appoints non-executive director at V.Group
14:48 MM&P seeks help from Congress in battle to repatriate offshore crews
13:24 Svitzer A/S names new CEO
12:31 Subsea 7 announces cost reduction measures
10:52 Drydocks World begins second project for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Windfarm

2020 May 30

16:23 APL England master faces charges over shipping container loss
15:27 Xeneta Container Rates alert: continued global uncertainty hits rates, but worst fears yet to be realised
14:32 EC approves €600 million Finnish guarantee scheme to support maritime companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak
13:12 Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock “Mr. Eddie”
11:47 Sanmar and Svitzer deliver power and performance to Port of Sohar
10:58 Coast Guard Cutter James seizes 3,350 lbs of marijuana off Central American

2020 May 29

18:36 Port of Marseille Fos to constuct a new international ferry terminal
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg boosts its infrastructure investments by 40%
18:06 PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)
17:51 Petrotrans takes delivery of lead ship of Project RSD59
17:36 Rolls-Royce seals major contract covering complete MTU propulsion systems for Royal Navy Type 31 frigates
17:14 United Shipbuilding Corporation developed its own cargo ship design
17:06 ECSA welcomes TRAN opinion on future EU-UK partnership and urges rapid advancement of the talks in view of the looming deadline
16:15 Port Authorities pledging support to keep ports open during COVID-19 more than doubles within a month
15:52 Market of seaborne cargo transportation for wind farms is stable and expected to grow
15:46 Viking Line starts a passenger service from June 1
15:05 KiwiRail orders two new ferries
14:49 Admiral Makarov University introduced new GMDSS simulator class
14:05 Bollinger Shipyards delivers the USCGC MYRTLE HAZARD to the U.S. Coast Guard
13:41 Smart Delta Resources launches project to substantially reduce CO2 emissions in Scheldt-Delta region
13:09 Record engine powers world’s largest containership
12:48 Large amphibious ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted comprehensive exercise in sea training ground
12:30 Navigation season opens on Upper Lena and Lower Lena rivers
12:09 Global shipping body addresses the health concerns of seafarers during the COVID-19 pandemic
11:26 Vimpel Shipyard launches coast guard boat Lamantin of river-going design
11:03 LNG STS bunkering – ‚First-off‘ operations in France, Germany and Norway
10:28 Oil prices fall by over $1
10:09 DP World joins with TradeLens to digitize global supply chains
09:53 Bunker prices are stable at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:35 Baltic Dry Index on May 28
09:20 Konecranes to deliver third mobile harbor crane to South Australia
09:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 29
08:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa, Mediterranean and North Europe

2020 May 28

18:37 CMA CGM ends ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
18:07 PortXchange results in shorter idle times on departure at APM Terminals Rotterdam