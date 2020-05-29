2020 May 29 15:46

Viking Line starts a passenger service from June 1

In view of the Finnish government's decision to gradually ease some coronavirus-related restrictions, Viking Line will open up passenger service at a cautious pace starting June 1, the company said in its release.

The Port of Mariehamn has reopened as a passenger harbour. This means Viking Line can now offer service in the archipelago from Turku. Places are limited given the current situation, so travel is on a first come, first served basis.

Five of Viking Line's seven vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden, the Åland Islands and Estonia. People can still continue to travel as usual between the Finnish mainland and Åland.

Service between Helsinki and Stockholm will be suspended until at least June 30, 2020.

Cruise traffic from Stockholm to Mariehamn with M/S Viking Cinderella will be suspended until at least June 30, 2020.