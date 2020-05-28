2020 May 28 16:49

Nevsky Shipyard launches lead ferry of Project PV22, Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy

The is intended for transportation of passengers, general cargo, containers and cars between the Sakhalin and Kurile islands

On 28 May 2020, Nevsky Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the lead cargo-passenger ship of Project PV22 (ARC 4 class), says Marine Engineering Bureau, the project designer.

In accordance with the terms of the shipbuilding contract Nevsky Shipyard is to construct a series of 2 cargo-passenger vessels designed by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb LLC for Sakhalinleasingflot.

The vessel’s purpose is transportation of passengers, general cargoes, containers (including refrigerated ones) and private cars (on deck).

The vessel is equipped with cargo crane for cargo operations on non-equipped shore.

The vessel is intended for transportation between the Kurile Islands and between the island of Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands.

New ship of Project PV22 is designed for transportation of 146 passengers as well as transportation of general cargo including refrigerated cargo and packaged hazardous cargo.

The new concept offers higher maneuverability and improved icebreaking capacity as the ship’s design is based on rescue ship of Project MPSV07. The hold capacity is 895 cbm (vs 208-215 cbm of the existing ships). The ship is able to carry 24 containers (including 8 refrigerated containers) and 6 passenger cars.

General data:

Length overall, m 75.00

Length scantlings, m 69.72

Breadth overall, m 16.00

Length scantlings, m 15.50

Depth, m 6.70 L x B x H 75.00 x 16.00 x 6.70 = 8 040

The ship is being designed and built to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class: KM Arc4 I AUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo hold) DG (pack) Passenger ship.

RS Class notation: KM Arc4 I AUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo hold) DG (pack) Passenger ship.

Gennady Nevelskoy (November 23 (December 5), 1813, Drakino, Kostroma province - April 17 (29), 1876, St. Petersburg) - Russian admiral (1874), researcher of the Far East, founder of the city of Nikolaevsk-on-Amur. He proved that the mouth of the Amur River is accessible for sea vessels and that Sakhalin is an island.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

