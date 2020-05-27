2020 May 27 16:31

Transport Ministry addressed with proposal to introduce criteria for coal ports to be acknowledged as dedicated ones

This measure is aimed at loading of the Eastern Polygon

Transmashholding President Andrey Bokarev addressed the Ministry of Transport with a proposal to introduce criteria for coal ports to be acknowledged as dedicated ones, IAA PortNews correspondent reports following the Innoprom’s online session “Money talks?” dedicated to support measures under economy rescue plan. According to the speaker, that would ensure a rational approach to loading of the Eastern Polygon infrastructure.

As RF Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said earlier at the transport sector development meeting chaired by Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Transport and Russian Railways have jointly developed and approved the list of capital construction facilities for the Eastern Polygon, BAM and Transsib to ensure throughput capacity of at least 180 million tonnes by 2024 and activities on expansion of Mezhdurechensk-Taishet sector in 2021.



“For implementation of all works as scheduled I ask you to support introduction of amendments into the project charter in the part of the financing schedule through a transfer of RUB 30.5 billion earmarked by NWF from 2021 to 2020. That is necessary to make all financing by NWF total RUB 60.5 billion this year. We have developed this proposal together with the Ministry of Finance which supported us”, he said.

According to the Institute of Natural Monopolies, Russia’s dedicated coal terminals can be counted on fingers. The largest ones are Vostochny Port (Primorsky Territory) and Rosterminalugol (Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad Region). Daltransugol (Vanino port) and Trade Port Posiet (Posiet port) are also on the list.