  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 27 11:03

    Wärtsilä upgrades the SCANTS Simulation Complex to provide advanced training at the United States Coast Guard Academy

    The technology group Wärtsilä has completed replacement of the Ship Analytics simulator solution at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s Ship Control and Navigation Training System (SCANTS) facility, the company said in its release.

    The original simulator system was installed at the Academy in the 1990s, and the replacement work was carried out primarily by, and in partnership with, NavSim Services, Inc., the prime contractor. The upgrade was accomplished in two stages to accommodate the operational training schedule of the Academy, and to fit within the academic breaks. The primary purpose of the USCGA SCANTS facility is bridge training for Academy cadets and officers preparing to take command of their own cutters. The training emphasis is on navigation, piloting, and collision avoidance. However, the inclusion of specialty modules within the Wärtsilä simulator solution also enables highly advanced training in naval operations, search and rescue, and other operational activities unique to the mission of the US Coast Guard (USCG).

    The highly advanced Wärtsilä system consists of two Full Mission navigation and ship-handling bridges, three additional part task bridges and five separate yet interconnected instructor stations, designed to provide the instructors and operators with the maximum flexibility in accomplishing their training missions. Designed to provide trainees with a realistic perception of operating in a real-life shipboard environment, the simulator complex utilizes an advanced physics engine and high fidelity hydrodynamic vessel modelling capabilities to replicate the behavior of vessels in various sea states, and at all speeds and environmental conditions.

    “The comprehensive and highly advanced Wärtsilä simulation system allows the US Coast Guard Academy to conduct extremely realistic exercises, pertinent to the various operations required now and for a long time into the future,” says Timothy Park, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions.

    The USCGA carries out more than 15,000 man-hours of training annually on the SCANTS complex. The SCANTS simulators are used for a wide variety of training: from teaching new cadets the basic Rules of the Road, to advanced maneuvering exercises for experienced officers. They needed a reliable, flexible, realistic, state-of-the-art simulator system to handle that amount and breadth of training. Upon completion of the project, we were told that the Academy was extremely pleased with the results”. explains Anthony Kunecki, President of NavSim Services.

    After a careful analysis of the missions performed by the USCG, several functionality modules were included within the deliverables. Furthermore, since the potential exists for underway replenishment at sea during operations, Wärtsilä’s high fidelity Naval UNREP training module, an advanced functionality, was included. This module will allow Coast Guard personnel to train for risky operations within the simulation environment. The Wärtsilä Model Wizard and Virtual Shipyard 2 programs were also included, allowing the USCG to not only modify area and vessel databases as needed, but enable the creation of new area and model databases as well when necessary.

    With the inclusion of the Wartsila SAR training module, large scale search and rescue operations can be rehearsed, either on each bridge individually, or with all bridges participating in large scale, complex operations. This module provides the USCG Academy with the tools to train for emergency situations, including man overboard, lifeboat, fires and collisions.

    Wärtsilä Simulation & Training solutions are built from the ground up to train and prepare seafarers of the future. They offer micro-learning, enabling education anytime from anywhere, personalized training and e-learning supported by remote tutoring. They offer gamification of training, drawn from real-life situations and virtually recreated, to make it more engaging for individual learning or for building team skills in multi-player mode. Furthermore, new content distribution technologies allow these solutions to reach seafarers on every platform, with options for virtual, augmented and mixed reality.

    Wärtsilä Voyage radically transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies, to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability and emissions.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 27

12:45 Industry experts and specialists discussed the trial project on unmanned navigation in Russia
12:30 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga: environmental performance conforms with standards
12:01 Payment term for sea port dues remains 30 days for the time being in the Port of Rotterdam
11:03 Wärtsilä upgrades the SCANTS Simulation Complex to provide advanced training at the United States Coast Guard Academy
10:32 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches fifth Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Nizhny Novgorod Region
10:05 Oil prices decrease by 0.17%-0.32%
10:03 HMM Algeciras, the largest container ship worldwide, on its way to Rotterdam
09:44 Baltic Dry Index on May 26
09:18 Bunker prices continue going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to the Mediterranean & Black Sea
09:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 27
08:19 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Glencore

2020 May 26

18:32 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance two separate existing loans with the bank
18:06 Jotun hull skating solutions tested by Wallenius Wilhelmsen
17:31 Bunker prices are going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports
16:30 Damen announces Electric Cutter Suction Dredger 650
16:05 Aker Solutions starts CCS test program at Preem refinery in Sweden
15:35 Norsepower Rotor Sail installation completed on Scandlines ferry in just hours
15:01 Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220
13:59 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven sign a contract to build and charter an LNG terminal ship
13:42 RF Government approves Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030
13:15 Rospotrebnadzor issues guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 spread for sea and river passenger ports and terminals
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting steel for construction of first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2
11:58 Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities
10:40 A.P. Moller - Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS and Ørsted join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
10:04 Oil prices rise by 1.97%-3.43%
09:49 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance
09:43 4 Caspian Ports discussed joint measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
09:21 LUKOIL installs accommodation platform jacket at v.i. Grayfer field
08:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 26

2020 May 25

17:46 Transit cargo flow by Primorye 2 ITC to Zarubino port surged by 64.8%
17:20 Wilson ASA enters into agreement with Arkon Shipping to strengthen European presence
16:42 Oboronlogistics took part in RF Transport Ministry’s meeting
16:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,405 in RF spot market
15:55 RF Government bans imports of diesel and marine fuel
15:30 Second shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 10, floated out
15:04 Upgrading of Wärtsilä FuelFlex Injection Control Unit enables reliable operation with low-sulphur fuels
14:14 UN must persuade governments to adopt crew change protocols or risk ‘humanitarian disaster’ - ICS
13:14 Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
12:13 APM Terminals Algeciras connects to the national 66KV energy network
11:51 Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS
11:33 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal
11:00 Drone delivers package to vessel in the port of Rotterdam for the first time
10:55 Austal Vietnam launches first vessel - 94 metre catamaran ferry for Trinidad and Tobago
10:12 C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’20 fell by 16% to 149.5 million tonnes
09:35 Oil prices rise by 0.26%-0.78%
09:17 Baltic Dry Index on May 22
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 25

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)