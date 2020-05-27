2020 May 27 09:11

CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to the Mediterranean & Black Sea

CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge applicable until further notice:

Effective June 1st, 2020 (Loading date):

From North East Asia, South East Asia, China and Hong Kong & Macau SAR

To East Med, West Med, Adriatic & Black Sea

Cargo: 20' Dry with gross weight exceeding 18 tons (tare included)

Quantum: USD 150 per 20'

Payment: as per freight

