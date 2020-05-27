-
2020 May 27 09:11
CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to the Mediterranean & Black Sea
CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge applicable until further notice:
Effective June 1st, 2020 (Loading date):
From North East Asia, South East Asia, China and Hong Kong & Macau SAR
To East Med, West Med, Adriatic & Black Sea
Cargo: 20' Dry with gross weight exceeding 18 tons (tare included)
Quantum: USD 150 per 20'
Payment: as per freight
