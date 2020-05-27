-
2020 May 27 09:18
Bunker prices continue going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices continue rising amid oil output reduction by OPEC+ countries and gradual lifting of constraints related to Covid-19.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $140 pmt (+$10).
Average price of MGO - $270 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $245 pmt (+$15).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $235 pmt (+$40)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $10 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $200
- MGO - $307
- ULSFO 0,1% - $255
- VLSFO 0,5% - $250
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
