2020 May 27 09:18

Bunker prices continue going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices continue rising amid oil output reduction by OPEC+ countries and gradual lifting of constraints related to Covid-19.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $140 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $270 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $245 pmt (+$15).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $235 pmt (+$40)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $10 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $200

- MGO - $307

- ULSFO 0,1% - $255

- VLSFO 0,5% - $250

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.