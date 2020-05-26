2020 May 26 18:32

Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance two separate existing loans with the bank

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has signed a term loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. , through six wholly-owned subsidiaries, in the amount of US$52.885 million, divided into two tranches. The purpose of the loan facility was to combine the two loans outstanding with the Lender and extend the maturity of the loan maturing in March 2021 to the maturity of the other loan, maturing in June 2024.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.69 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать