2020 May 26 17:05

CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports

CMA CGM has announced, that the Peak Season Surcharge of EUR 100 per TEU Dry and EUR 200 per TEU Reefer is to be cancelled as follows:

PSS cancelled as from May 31st, 2020:

From West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea

To Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports (i.e. Tamatave excepted)