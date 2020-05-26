  The version for the print

    CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports

    CMA CGM has announced, that the Peak Season Surcharge of EUR 100 per TEU Dry and EUR 200 per TEU Reefer is to be cancelled as follows:

    PSS cancelled as from May 31st, 2020:

     From West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea
     To Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports (i.e. Tamatave excepted)

2020 May 26

17:31 Bunker prices are going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:30 Damen announces Electric Cutter Suction Dredger 650
16:05 Aker Solutions starts CCS test program at Preem refinery in Sweden
15:35 Norsepower Rotor Sail installation completed on Scandlines ferry in just hours
15:01 Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220
13:59 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven sign a contract to build and charter an LNG terminal ship
13:42 RF Government approves Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030
13:15 Rospotrebnadzor issues guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 spread for sea and river passenger ports and terminals
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting steel for construction of first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2
11:58 Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities
10:40 A.P. Moller - Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS and Ørsted join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
10:04 Oil prices rise by 1.97%-3.43%
09:49 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance
09:43 4 Caspian Ports discussed joint measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
09:21 LUKOIL installs accommodation platform jacket at v.i. Grayfer field
08:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 26

2020 May 25

17:46 Transit cargo flow by Primorye 2 ITC to Zarubino port surged by 64.8%
17:20 Wilson ASA enters into agreement with Arkon Shipping to strengthen European presence
16:42 Oboronlogistics took part in RF Transport Ministry’s meeting
16:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,405 in RF spot market
15:55 RF Government bans imports of diesel and marine fuel
15:30 Second shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 10, floated out
15:04 Upgrading of Wärtsilä FuelFlex Injection Control Unit enables reliable operation with low-sulphur fuels
14:14 UN must persuade governments to adopt crew change protocols or risk ‘humanitarian disaster’ - ICS
13:14 Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
12:13 APM Terminals Algeciras connects to the national 66KV energy network
11:51 Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS
11:33 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal
11:00 Drone delivers package to vessel in the port of Rotterdam for the first time
10:55 Austal Vietnam launches first vessel - 94 metre catamaran ferry for Trinidad and Tobago
10:12 C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’20 fell by 16% to 149.5 million tonnes
09:35 Oil prices rise by 0.26%-0.78%
09:17 Baltic Dry Index on May 22
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 25

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)
17:28 USCG, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel
15:25 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service

2020 May 22

18:02 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko
17:37 New ASV charter party to include cap on liability
17:13 World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation
16:49 BIMCO offers detailed overview of Covid-19 implementations
16:26 Klaipėda LNG terminal is an established player in the global market
16:01 Dismantling of right-bank dam began at Beloomut hydrosystem
15:38 FESCO launches container train to deliver cars from China to Europe promptly
15:04 CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project commences production
14:50 Amendment made to data on Vostochny seaport in the Register of Russian Seaports
14:42 American Waterways Operators elect Crowley’s Art Mead as Chairman
14:35 Lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 9, delivered to the customer
14:12 Icebreaker support period ends in Magadan seaport and on approaches to it