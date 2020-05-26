2020 May 26 15:01

Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220

The ship named Yakutia will continue the series including Arktika, Ural and Sibir icebreakers

Photo by PortNews

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), which celebrates its 164th anniversary today, has held a ceremony of keel-laying for the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 (the forth one including the lead ship), IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony which featured limited number of participants. The 60-MW ship named Yakutia will be operated by FSUE Atomflot (State Corporation “Rosatom”) in the Arctic.Thus, a tradition is carried on with the geographic names from the Northern Sea Route or names of decommissioned ships given to Atomflot’s newbuildings.Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). The delivery of the lead icebreaker, the Arktika, is scheduled for May 2020. The Sibir and the Ural are to be delivered in 2021 and in 2022 accordingly. A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.

General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), depth - 15.2 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.9-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are equipped with two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW). The vessels’ dual-draft concept allows for operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), established by order of the Russian Government. The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.