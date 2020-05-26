2020 May 26 13:42

RF Government approves Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030

The document foresees full -scale modernization of customs sphere



RF Government's Decree dated 23 May 2020 (No 1388-р) approved the Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030.

According to the official website of RF Government, the Federal Customs Service is assigned to facilitate the development of international trade, increase of turnover and non-resource exports, ensure full and lawful collection charges, create competitive advantages for responsible businesses.



The document foresees full-scale modernization of customs sphere.



Among the performance indicators to be achieved though the reforms is the increase of automated customs operations – to 50% in 2024 and to 100% – in 2030. Besides, e-declarations under international internet trading should be raised to 20% within the coming 5 years and then to 80%.



Among other aspects covered by the document are involvement of digital intelligence, development and launching of e-systems for certification and verification of goods’ origin, expansion of information exchange between customs authorities of other countries.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>