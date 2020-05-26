2020 May 26 13:15

Rospotrebnadzor issues guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 spread for sea and river passenger ports and terminals

Among key measures is organization of time-slots for personnel involved in service operations

The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) has developed guidelines for sea and river passenger ports and terminals on prevention of COVID-19 spread.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the key measure is the organization of time-slots for personnel involved in service operations while ensuring continuous control of compliance with the requirements valid in ports.

Recommendations for shipping companies cover psychological support of personnel, cleaning procedures and health control measures.

Among the possible measures to ensure social distance between people transported by rivers, Rospotrebnadzor mentions reduction of passenger density - 20% less than passenger capacity.

The document in Russian is available here >>>>