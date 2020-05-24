2020 May 24 17:08

Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results

Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. These results include the Company’s two publicly-listed consolidated subsidiaries, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Daughter Entities), and all remaining subsidiaries and equity-accounted investments. Teekay, together with its subsidiaries other than the Daughter Entities, is referred to in this release as Teekay Parent.

CEO Commentary



“The first quarter of 2020 marked the second consecutive quarterly adjusted profit for Teekay, as we recorded consolidated adjusted net income of $25.3 million, or $0.25 per share, and saw our total adjusted EBITDA increase by approximately $128 million, or 59 percent, from the same period of the prior year(1)” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and CEO. “Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2020, we are expecting another strong quarter supported by our stable LNG cash flows and the firm tanker rates we have already secured in the second quarter of 2020.”



Mr. Hvid continued, “Our strong results for the first quarter of 2020 can be attributed to higher earnings in each of our businesses. Teekay Tankers experienced significantly stronger spot tanker rates, reaching its highest level in more than 10 years, which continued into the second quarter, while Teekay LNG had robust earnings from a complete quarter contribution from its fully delivered LNG fleet, which is now 100 percent fixed through 2020, and our directly-owned FPSO units performed better, primarily due to a new bareboat contract structure for the Foinaven FPSO secured in March 2020.”



“While COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on the world and is clearly a major focus for us throughout the Teekay Group, we are fortunate to be in a position where our operating results have increased to-date in 2020 and we have had minimal impacts on our operations due to the pandemic,” commented Mr. Hvid. “We are truly proud of how our seafarers and onshore colleagues have responded to COVID-19, implementing new standards which focus on the health and well-being of everyone involved in our organization, especially our colleagues at sea, while maintaining consistently safe and efficient operations of our assets for our customers.”



“Moving forward, we continue to execute on our strategic priorities across the Teekay Group,” commented Mr. Hvid. “At Teekay Parent, we delevered our balance sheet with the $67 million in proceeds received in April 2020 as part of the Foinaven FPSO unit’s new contract that effectively covers the remaining life of the unit, and eliminates our exposure to the previous loss-making contract; and we simplified our structure and fully aligned our interests with those of Teekay LNG’s other common unitholders through the elimination of our Teekay LNG Incentive Distribution Rights in exchange for 10.75 million newly-issued Teekay LNG common units.”



Mr. Hvid continued, “In the first quarter of 2020, our consolidated pro forma net debt(2) declined by over $580 million as a result of our strong operating cash flows, proceeds from asset sales and the new Foinaven contract. With our balance sheets continuing to strengthen, total pro forma liquidity(2) of over $900 million for the Teekay Group as at March 31, 2020, extensive contracted revenue from Teekay LNG and higher contracted revenue and strong rates to date at Teekay Tankers, and with no committed growth capital expenditures or significant upcoming debt maturities, we believe that the Teekay Group is financially well-positioned for both any potential market volatility in the near-term and the longer-term future of marine energy transportation.”