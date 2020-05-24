2020 May 23 21:03

Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will participate in Bernstein’s 36th annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The conversation with HII President and CEO Mike Petters and Christopher D. Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.huntingtoningalls.com.



About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.