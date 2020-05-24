2020 May 23 17:28

USCG, good Samaritans rescue seven passengers from capsized vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from three good Samaritan vessels, rescued seven people from a capsized recreational vessel offshore Pensacola, Florida, Friday.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 8:30 a.m. that the 28-foot recreational vessel, Uno Mas, was taking on water. Coast Guard Station Pensacola launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to assist.



In the process of launching rescue assets, Sector Mobile received an additional report that all seven people had moved to nearby good Samaritan vessels and no injuries were reported. The boat crew from Station Pensacola picked up five adults and two children from the good Samaritan vessels and returned to Orange Beach.

“This case highlights the importance of having vital life saving equipment while boating,” said Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector Mobile. “The fact that all people aboard were wearing life jackets and used their VHF radios to call for help ensured their successful rescue. We are thankful for the quick actions of the good Samaritans vessels nearby providing assistance until our crew could arrive.”