2020 May 22 13:46

Rosmorport sums up results of its activities in 4M'2020

Rosmorport says it has sumed up the results of its activities over a period of four months of 2020.

Throughout the reporting period the enterprise’s income has amounted to 10.7 billion Rubles. Under the program approved by the enterprise, as of 2020 the income reached the 100 % rise, but harbor dues decreased by 5 %.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” dredging fleet that has been reinforced by the new dredger The Yuri Maslyukov, carried out 15 % of the operations in compliance with the coordinated plan. The operations started on the Volga Caspian Shipping Canal in the seaports of Makhachkala, Tuapse, Temryuk, Kavkaz, Taganrog, Korsakov, as well as on the Kaliningrad seaway canal.

In January-April 2020 cargo turnover of Russian seaports increased by 3.7 % and amounted to 280.1 million tons. Among other things, transshipment of dry cargoes amounted to 121.8 million tons (plus 3.1 %). Transshipment of liquid bulk cargoes amounted to 158.3 million tons (plus 4.2 %).

Over a period of four months of 2020 vessel service amounted to 35.6 pieces: foreign navigation vessel service increased by 4 % and home-trade vessel service increased by 3 %. As compared to 2019 the performance increased by 3 %. The number of serviced vessels grew considerably in the seaports of Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, Vostochny, Primorsk and Big Port Saint Petersburg.

Under conditions of the unfavorable epidemiological situation in March and April 2020 FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured stable navigation safety and took all necessary measures to ensure security of its employees. The precautionary measures, which were taken earlier, continue to be effective at the enterprise. In addition, work clothes for fleet personnel have been regularly changed. Work clothes have undergone sanitary treatment and regular washing at high temperatures. In order to avoid gatherings an optimal working schedule has been organized. Individual protective gears are supplied uninterruptedly. Strong sanitizers of viricidal action are used to clean up and treat contacting surfaces. Rooms are additionally decontaminated by using bactericidal lamps.