2020 May 21 17:27

Rosneft’s Syzran Refinery starts production of low-sulphur fuel

Rosneft says its Syzran Refinery (Samara Region) has started producing green low-sulphur fuel RMLS 40 (Residual Marine Low Sulfur) complying with the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap on marine fuels.

RMLS 40 is a fuel with sulfur content not exceeding 0.5% that fully meets the requirements of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). Bunkering with this fuel minimizes the negative effects of vessels on the environment.

High environmental standards are among the priorities of Rosneft 2022 Strategy. As part of implementing Rosneft-2022 strategy the Company initiated and is implementing a number of large-scale project on modernization of its production facilities.

In 1Q 2020 the Company supplied 112,000 tonnes of RMLS 40 marine fuel (E II) to domestic and foreign ship owners. The demand for RMLS 40 confirms high quality of the product.

In April, Rosneft Bunker expanded the geography of RMLS 40 sales having started its supplies to the ports of the Black Sea, Arctic and Baltic regions in addition to the Far East.

Residual Marine Low Sulfur (RMLS 40) fuel is a new product in Rosneft mix (E I featuring no more than 0.1% sulphur and E II featuring no more than 0.5% sulphur). RMLS 40 is currently produced by Komsomolsk, Achinsk, Syzran refineries and by Bashneft-Ufaneftechem.

Corporate research centers of Rosneft have undertaken a large-scale research that enabled production of a wide range of environmentally friendly marine fuels at Rosneft refineries that meet the requirements of the Russian and advanced international standards. Now Rosneft is ready to offer new low-sulfur marine fuels to its customers in addition to the conventional distillate grades.