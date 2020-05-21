2020 May 21 13:37

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga summarized its performance in 1Q’2020

The decrease is attributed to reduced flow of power coal

In the first quarter of 2020, Multipurpose Reloading Complex (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga handled 901,000 tonnes of cargo, 23% less, year-on-year. The decrease is attributed to reduced flow of power coal.

Amid the cut of exports to Europe, coal transshipment via the terminal dropped by 39% to 708,000 tonnes. However, 193,000 tonnes of petcoke was handled at MRC berths from the beginning of the year (this cargo was not handled in the first quarter of 2019).

Average daily handling of railcars totaled 152 units, maximum — 292 units, which is 7% more than in the same period of the previous year. All in all, the terminal handled over 13,700 open railcars and 33 cargo ships.