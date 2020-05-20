-
2020 May 20 18:37
CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
CMA CGM revises Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
Destination : To the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 500 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
