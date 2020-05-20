  The version for the print

    CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

    CMA CGM revises Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    This PSS will apply as follows:

     Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic

     Destination : To the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

     Cargo: Reefer

     Amount: USD 500 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)

     Payment: With the freight

     Date of application: June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

2020 May 20

18:19 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its cargo turnover by 13%
18:07 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for Q1 2020
17:50 NIBULON’s Shipyard embarked on implementation of two new orders
17:31 More fruit coming to Rotterdam in reefer ships due to COVID-19
17:07 SFL announces acquisition of 2020-built VLCC with long term charter
16:55 Registration begins for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. How do they make profit?”
16:32 Cold-chain stability guaranteed by new cold-store chamber at APM Terminals Buenos Aires
16:14 Abu Dhabi Ports holds post-COVID-19 virtual workshop for Arabian Gulf port operators
16:02 JSC CPC-R and JSC CPC-K join fight with COVID-19
15:58 Nakilat takes delivery and management of LNG carrier newbuild
15:37 Krasnoye Sormovo laid down five crab catchers for North West Fishing Consortium
15:11 Port of Gothenburg container traffic in full flow as European ports falter
14:30 Vakarų Baltijos Laivų Statykla to build a ferry for Smiltynės Perkėla shipping company
14:03 LNG fuel tanks installed on "K" Line's car carrier
13:06 Abu Dhabi Terminals receives 5 new ship-to-shore cranes
12:44 Major IMO-industry alliance broadens scope of action to cut ship emissions
12:12 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed training in the Barents Sea
11:46 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet are practicing a training mission at sea
11:21 Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet undergo training in the open sea
10:57 Arctia announces end of its icebreaking season
10:33 Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 24 May 2020
10:10 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industries and GTT renew their cooperation agreement
09:59 Oil prices rose by 0.5%-0.75%
09:58 Dekker Group to expand in the port of Rotterdam
09:42 Baltic Dry Index on May 19
09:25 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 20
08:14 UK Ports now face greater uncertainty due to COVID-19 than they did Brexit - British Ports Association

2020 May 19

18:00 Wärtsilä solutions chosen for first Japanese built LNG-fuelled ferries
17:57 Australia: all-aluminium ferry "Nairana" propelled by SCHOTTEL
17:51 Rosneft Improves ice navigation routes
17:09 SEA\LNG publishes an open letter in response to the Climate Bond Initiative’s Green Bond certification criteria
17:00 Fincantieri's subsidiary to rebuild the Carlo Rva port of Rapallo and the breakwater of Vado Ligure
16:53 Port of Antwerp total freight volume up 0.4% in April 2020
16:22 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 4M’2020 grew by 6% YoY
15:57 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
15:31 RF Ministry of Transport postpones expiration date of vessel documents for half a year
15:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2020 fell by 48% Y-o-Y
14:38 Maritime market update: Bunker demand to fall by 5 % in 2020
14:13 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 Bunker prices are growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:26 Navigation season starts on the Pechora river
13:02 Navigate Rotterdam improved further thanks to data sourced from sector players
12:54 CMA CGM ends ESS for exports from Russia & Baltic
12:51 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2020 grew by 15% Y-o-Y
12:27 Port of Ust-Luga throughput climbed by 2% in 4M’2020
12:00 Port of Oakland COVID-19 response enters new phase
11:43 IAPH welcomes new member from USA
11:22 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg totaled 19.75 million tonnes in 4M’2020
11:00 Nassau Cruise Port raises over USD130m through historic bond issue
10:39 Oil prices continue rising
10:21 Videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by Marinet and IAA PortNews slated for 22 May 2020
10:02 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill
09:56 “Lachin” vessel – the first tanker produced in Azerbaijan, commissioned to operate in foreign waters
09:48 Severnaya Verf held steel-cutting ceremony for sixth processing trawler ordered by NOREBO Group
09:25 Baltic Dry Index on May 18
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 19

2020 May 18

18:27 Norwegian Star repatriated to Rotterdam
18:07 OOCL announces service enhancements on Asia- West Africa services