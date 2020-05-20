  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 20 12:12

    Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed training in the Barents Sea

    The mine-sweeping group of the Kola Flotilla of the Northern Fleet performed the tasks of their main mission in the training ranges of the Northern Fleet of the Barents Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The minesweepers Kotelnich, Yelnya and Solovetsky Yunga operated as part of the group.

    As part of the tactical exercise, the naval trawl group, using the entire complex of mine weapons, provided a safe exit for surface ships and submarines of the fleet.

    The special feature of this exercise was that the minesweepers' crews practiced missile support tasks in the area where on the eve of the large anti-submarine ship Severomorsk completed practical minelaying operations.

    At the final stage of the training, the crews of minesweepers will have to perform off-test firing with small-caliber artillery to destroy mock-UPS of a floating mine.

    In the near future, minesweepers will continue to operate in the coastal zone of the Barents Sea to improve the naval training of crews and to develop interaction as part of the naval mine-sweeping group.

Другие новости по темам: RF Navy  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 20

18:37 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:19 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its cargo turnover by 13%
18:07 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for Q1 2020
17:50 NIBULON’s Shipyard embarked on implementation of two new orders
17:31 More fruit coming to Rotterdam in reefer ships due to COVID-19
17:07 SFL announces acquisition of 2020-built VLCC with long term charter
16:55 Registration begins for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. How do they make profit?”
16:32 Cold-chain stability guaranteed by new cold-store chamber at APM Terminals Buenos Aires
16:14 Abu Dhabi Ports holds post-COVID-19 virtual workshop for Arabian Gulf port operators
16:02 JSC CPC-R and JSC CPC-K join fight with COVID-19
15:58 Nakilat takes delivery and management of LNG carrier newbuild
15:37 Krasnoye Sormovo laid down five crab catchers for North West Fishing Consortium
15:11 Port of Gothenburg container traffic in full flow as European ports falter
14:30 Vakarų Baltijos Laivų Statykla to build a ferry for Smiltynės Perkėla shipping company
14:03 LNG fuel tanks installed on "K" Line's car carrier
13:06 Abu Dhabi Terminals receives 5 new ship-to-shore cranes
12:44 Major IMO-industry alliance broadens scope of action to cut ship emissions
12:12 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed training in the Barents Sea
11:46 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet are practicing a training mission at sea
11:21 Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet undergo training in the open sea
10:57 Arctia announces end of its icebreaking season
10:33 Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 24 May 2020
10:10 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industries and GTT renew their cooperation agreement
09:59 Oil prices rose by 0.5%-0.75%
09:58 Dekker Group to expand in the port of Rotterdam
09:42 Baltic Dry Index on May 19
09:25 Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May, 20
08:14 UK Ports now face greater uncertainty due to COVID-19 than they did Brexit - British Ports Association

2020 May 19

18:00 Wärtsilä solutions chosen for first Japanese built LNG-fuelled ferries
17:57 Australia: all-aluminium ferry "Nairana" propelled by SCHOTTEL
17:51 Rosneft Improves ice navigation routes
17:09 SEA\LNG publishes an open letter in response to the Climate Bond Initiative’s Green Bond certification criteria
17:00 Fincantieri's subsidiary to rebuild the Carlo Rva port of Rapallo and the breakwater of Vado Ligure
16:53 Port of Antwerp total freight volume up 0.4% in April 2020
16:22 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 4M’2020 grew by 6% YoY
15:57 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
15:31 RF Ministry of Transport postpones expiration date of vessel documents for half a year
15:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2020 fell by 48% Y-o-Y
14:38 Maritime market update: Bunker demand to fall by 5 % in 2020
14:13 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 Bunker prices are growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:26 Navigation season starts on the Pechora river
13:02 Navigate Rotterdam improved further thanks to data sourced from sector players
12:54 CMA CGM ends ESS for exports from Russia & Baltic
12:51 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2020 grew by 15% Y-o-Y
12:27 Port of Ust-Luga throughput climbed by 2% in 4M’2020
12:00 Port of Oakland COVID-19 response enters new phase
11:43 IAPH welcomes new member from USA
11:22 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg totaled 19.75 million tonnes in 4M’2020
11:00 Nassau Cruise Port raises over USD130m through historic bond issue
10:39 Oil prices continue rising
10:21 Videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by Marinet and IAA PortNews slated for 22 May 2020
10:02 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill
09:56 “Lachin” vessel – the first tanker produced in Azerbaijan, commissioned to operate in foreign waters
09:48 Severnaya Verf held steel-cutting ceremony for sixth processing trawler ordered by NOREBO Group
09:25 Baltic Dry Index on May 18
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 19

2020 May 18

18:27 Norwegian Star repatriated to Rotterdam
18:07 OOCL announces service enhancements on Asia- West Africa services