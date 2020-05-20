2020 May 20 12:12

Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed training in the Barents Sea

The mine-sweeping group of the Kola Flotilla of the Northern Fleet performed the tasks of their main mission in the training ranges of the Northern Fleet of the Barents Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The minesweepers Kotelnich, Yelnya and Solovetsky Yunga operated as part of the group.

As part of the tactical exercise, the naval trawl group, using the entire complex of mine weapons, provided a safe exit for surface ships and submarines of the fleet.

The special feature of this exercise was that the minesweepers' crews practiced missile support tasks in the area where on the eve of the large anti-submarine ship Severomorsk completed practical minelaying operations.

At the final stage of the training, the crews of minesweepers will have to perform off-test firing with small-caliber artillery to destroy mock-UPS of a floating mine.

In the near future, minesweepers will continue to operate in the coastal zone of the Barents Sea to improve the naval training of crews and to develop interaction as part of the naval mine-sweeping group.