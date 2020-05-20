2020 May 20 11:21

Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet undergo training in the open sea

The crews of Muromets and Yeysk small anti-submarine ships of the Black Sea Fleet, in accordance with the plan for combat training of the fleet, conducted practical torpedo firing in the Black Sea naval range, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the event, the crews of Muromets and Yeysk small anti-submarine ships fulfilled the tasks of finding and tracking a submarine of the mock enemy, the role of which was performed by the crew of Kolpino submarine, and also performed a set of preparatory exercises for the use of torpedo weapons.

Shooting was carried out by practical dummy torpedoes. The crews of the ships met the standards for the use of torpedo weapons.

The effectiveness of the use of torpedo weapons by crews of anti-submarine ships will be evaluated after receiving data on the guidance of torpedoes on the target in the laboratory.