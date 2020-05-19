2020 May 19 12:27

Port of Ust-Luga throughput climbed by 2% in 4M’2020

Handling of coal and coke grew by 11%, transshipment of general cargo continued falling down

In January-April 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 36,306,000 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 11% to 13,787,700 tonnes including 11,068,300 tonnes of coal and coke (+11%, year-on-year).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 21,791,500 including 10,212,300 tonnes of crude oil (-4%, year-on-year) and 11,062,100 tonnes of oil products (+2%).

Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 20% to 42,000 tonnes.



Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 354,700 tonnes (+16%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 13% to 17,380 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %