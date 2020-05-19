-
2020 May 19 12:27
Port of Ust-Luga throughput climbed by 2% in 4M’2020
Handling of coal and coke grew by 11%, transshipment of general cargo continued falling down
In January-April 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 36,306,000 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 11% to 13,787,700 tonnes including 11,068,300 tonnes of coal and coke (+11%, year-on-year).
Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 21,791,500 including 10,212,300 tonnes of crude oil (-4%, year-on-year) and 11,062,100 tonnes of oil products (+2%).
Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 20% to 42,000 tonnes.
Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 354,700 tonnes (+16%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 13% to 17,380 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
32,959.9
35,551.1
36,306.0
102%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
11,203.9
12,419.3
13,787.7
111%
Ore
8,951.0
9,937.4
11,068.3
111%
Coal, coke
1,208.0
1,250.3
1,512.1
121%
Mineral fertilizers
1,041.0
1,231.6
1,207.3
98%
LOOSE DRY CARGO including:
0.0
0.0
5.0
growth
Other loose dry cargo
0.0
0.0
5.0
TIMBER
95.7
202.4
172.5
85%
GENERAL CARGO including:
227.5
52.7
42.0
80%
Ferrous metal
95.7
2.0
21.9
1095%
Packaged
72.2
4.2
3.3
79%
Other
59.6
46.5
16.8
36%
CONTAINERS
226.2
184.9
162.6
88%
Total teus
27,148
20,026
17,380
87%
including refrigerated containers:
113
197
204
104%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
454.6
305.8
354.7
116%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
20,750.8
22,386.0
21,781.5
97%
Crude oil
9,210.9
10,613.7
10,212.3
96%
Oil products
10,706.2
10,882.4
11,062.1
102%
Liquefied gas
833.7
889.9
507.1
57%
2020 May 19
2020 May 18
2020 May 17
|15:38
|Kevin Rabbitt to join Hornblower Group as CEO