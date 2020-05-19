2020 May 19 10:21

Videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by Marinet and IAA PortNews slated for 22 May 2020

Videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by Marinet and IAA PortNews will begin at 11:00 (Moscow time) on 22 May 2020 at the platform of IAA PortNews.



The discussion will focus on intermediate results of the world’s most ambitious project on unmanned navigation of commercial ships (BES-KF) and prospects of its implementation. The videoconference will include closed meeting of the Marinet expert group on digital navigation.



The videoconference participants will include scientific centers, developers, shipping companies, educational organizations, classification societies and other stakeholders.



Registration is required for participation in the discussion. Please fill the form here. Registration is free of charge, it will last till 10.00 (Moscow time) 22.05.20.



The recorded videoconference will be later available on the PortNews resources including its social network.



Earlier on-line events organized by IAA PortNews:

Records of webinar on ships of mixed sea/river navigation >>>>

Records of webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport? >>>>