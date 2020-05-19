2020 May 19 11:00

Nassau Cruise Port raises over USD130m through historic bond issue

Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (Nassau Cruise Port) has successfully raised over $130 million through its private bond offering. The bond offering was launched on May 4 and closed on Friday, May 15, 2020. Colina Financial Advisors Ltd. (CFAL), the lead placement agent for the bond issue, has confirmed that the offering was oversubscribed, Global Ports Holding said in its release.

The redevelopment of the port facility will occur in three phases. The first phase of the project, which involves the demolition of current buildings and structures, is underway. Phase two, commences within 60 days, and involves completing the marine works, which includes material purchases, an expansion of the berthing capacity of the port, and upgrades to existing infrastructure. In phase three, we will complete the landside works, including the new arrivals terminal and plaza, Junkanoo Museum, retail Market Place, amphitheater, and other food and beverage and entertainment spaces. The funds raised through the most recent bond offering will be used to support the work of phases one and two. In the second quarter of 2021, we will launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise equity through investment in the Bahamas Investment Fund (BIF) and to raise additional debt to finalize the project. Through the IPO, thousands of Bahamians will have an opportunity to invest in BIF, facilitating broad-based Bahamian ownership in the project.