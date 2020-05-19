2020 May 19 09:48

Severnaya Verf held steel-cutting ceremony for sixth processing trawler ordered by NOREBO Group

It is the last ship in a series of trawlers intended for fishing in the North-West of the Atlantic Ocean



Severnaya Verf shipyard says it has started steel-cutting for the sixth processing trawler of Project 170701.

The ship was ordered by Karat-1 JSC (a company of NOREBO Group).



According to the statement, it is the last ship in a series of trawlers intended for catching and processing of fish in the North-West of the Atlantic Ocean. The next four trawlers of Project 170701 will be intended for operation in the Far East.



Ships intended for different regions will have some difference in equipment in view of target species of fish.



The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. The ships are intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed - 15 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity - 100 tonnes of fish per day, crew –80.

The fifth processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Tuzov, ordered by Alternative JSC (a company of NOREBO Group) was laid down at the end of March 2020.



Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 14 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers for Norebo (Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breyhman and Kapitan Tuzov are under construction), three longline factory vessels for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship named Marlin for Globus LLC.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

