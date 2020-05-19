  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 19 09:12

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 19

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued firm upward move on May 18:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT - 239.31 (+3.80)

    VLSFO - USD/MT – 278.00 (+8.00)

    MGO - USD/MT – 342.14 (+6.62)

    Meantime, world oil indexes rose on May 18 supported by optimism about the re-opening of economies and output cuts by major producers.

    Brent for July settlement increased by $2.31 to $34.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery rose by $2.39 to $31.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.99 to WTI. Gasoil for June delivery gained $33.00.

    Today morning global oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far.

    U.S. petroleum consumption has started to rise as the economy emerges from lockdowns imposed to control the spread of the new coronavirus, giving the oil industry hope it has come through the lowest point in the cycle. Similar recoveries in fuel consumption are expected at varying rates across the other major economies as they gradually emerge from lockdown and are likely to push the oil market into supply deficit in the third quarter. In most cases, the recovery in petroleum demand is expected to be led by middle distillates, as the manufacturing, construction and freight transportation sectors return to work. The result will be an increase in relative demand for light distillates (gasoline) compared with middle distillates (diesel but especially jet), which the refining system will have to accommodate.

    Chinese refineries increased their run rates by 11 percent last month as the country began to emerge from the months-long lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak that became a pandemic. At 13.1 million bpd, the April run rates were also higher than the average for the same month in 2019, although by less than 1 percent. Refinery runs are expected to continue to rise as industrial activity in China recovers to normal levels. Capacity utilization rates at independent refiners rose to 73 percent last month, according to data cited by Reuters, which was a record high. Meanwhile, at state refiners, utilization rates have increased to an average of 79 percent this month. The news indicates a marked improvement in oil demand, at least from refineries in the world’s top oil importer.

    Meantime, China is taking advantage of the cheapest crude oil in years to stock up. At present, a total of 117 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) – each capable of shipping 2 million barrels of oil – are traveling to China for unloading at its ports between the middle of May and the middle of August. If those supertankers transport standard-size crude oil cargoes, it could mean that China expects at least 230 million barrels of oil over the next three months. The fleet en route to China could be the largest number of supertankers traveling to the world’s top oil importer at one time, ever.

    Russia’s oil producer, Rosneft, confirmed on May 15 that it had discontinued all operations in Venezuela, including in joint ventures, trading, and oilfield services, as the top Russian firm looks to avoid further U.S. sanctions because of its business with Venezuela. Earlier this year, Rosneft announced the sale of its Venezuelan assets to a company 100-percent owned by the Russian government.  Meanwhile, Russia’s top oil producer reported a net loss of US$2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, due to the low oil prices and the depreciation of the Russian ruble. The Q1 loss compares to a net profit of US$1.9 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

    Scrubber installations have taken a pause. In recent weeks, several publicly listed tanker companies announced their decisions to postpone scrubber installations. There has been no mention of a dramatic decline in bunker prices and lower spreads between very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO). The Covid-19 driven collapse in oil demand saw the differential between the two bunker fuels fall as low as $50-$60/tonne in March and April, compared to around $275-$300/tonne spread back in January 2020. As a result, the premium in spot earnings for scrubber equipped vessels declined substantially. On the other hand, Wartsila announced a decline in new marine orders, largely due to a lack of scrubber investments. A similar trend has been confirmed by the classification society DNV GL, which also reported a slowdown in scrubber orders during the 1st three months of the year.

    Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras sees no need for short-term cuts in oil production, as the market for some of its products abroad remains robust. On the same call, Company credited the firm’s strong relationship with independent refineries in China’s Shandong Province for maintaining strong crude exports to China.

    We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution today in a range of plus 10-25 USD.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 19

18:00 Wärtsilä solutions chosen for first Japanese built LNG-fuelled ferries
17:57 Australia: all-aluminium ferry "Nairana" propelled by SCHOTTEL
17:51 Rosneft Improves ice navigation routes
17:09 SEA\LNG publishes an open letter in response to the Climate Bond Initiative’s Green Bond certification criteria
17:00 Fincantieri's subsidiary to rebuild the Carlo Rva port of Rapallo and the breakwater of Vado Ligure
16:53 Port of Antwerp total freight volume up 0.4% in April 2020
16:22 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 4M’2020 grew by 6% YoY
15:57 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
15:31 RF Ministry of Transport postpones expiration date of vessel documents for half a year
15:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2020 fell by 48% Y-o-Y
14:38 Maritime market update: Bunker demand to fall by 5 % in 2020
14:13 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 Bunker prices are growing at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:26 Navigation season starts on the Pechora river
13:02 Navigate Rotterdam improved further thanks to data sourced from sector players
12:54 CMA CGM ends ESS for exports from Russia & Baltic
12:51 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2020 grew by 15% Y-o-Y
12:27 Port of Ust-Luga throughput climbed by 2% in 4M’2020
12:00 Port of Oakland COVID-19 response enters new phase
11:43 IAPH welcomes new member from USA
11:22 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg totaled 19.75 million tonnes in 4M’2020
11:00 Nassau Cruise Port raises over USD130m through historic bond issue
10:39 Oil prices continue rising
10:21 Videoconference “Autonomous ships – progress or blind lane?” organized by Marinet and IAA PortNews slated for 22 May 2020
10:02 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill
09:56 “Lachin” vessel – the first tanker produced in Azerbaijan, commissioned to operate in foreign waters
09:48 Severnaya Verf held steel-cutting ceremony for sixth processing trawler ordered by NOREBO Group
09:25 Baltic Dry Index on May 18
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 19

2020 May 18

18:27 Norwegian Star repatriated to Rotterdam
18:07 OOCL announces service enhancements on Asia- West Africa services
17:42 Krylov State research Center to sell 65.5% of CDB Iceberg’s shares within four months
17:30 Survey report shows severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on European shipping
17:18 Vladimir Rashevsky steps down as CEO of SUEK
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS from North Europe to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
16:59 New BIMCO Law & Arbitration Clause under way
16:27 Makarov Training Centre launches online preparatory training on polar navigation
16:05 Yang Ming’s 2,800 TEU vessels to receive Smart Ship notations
15:50 Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency comments on historically mild winter ice conditions at sea
15:31 Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants expands its presence in Mediterranean
15:14 Jotun helps Odfjell Drilling position for success with Total
14:53 Еhe number of Tallink Grupp shareholders has rocketed during the crisis
14:26 AS Tallink Grupp has extended vessel charter agreement
14:02 GATX Corporation completes sale of American Steamship Company business segment
13:38 Seaway Canal of Saint-Petersburg celebrates its 135th anniversary
13:14 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
12:55 11.3 million tonnes transshipped at the Port of Gdansk in Q1 2020
12:32 RS introduces general approval service for membrane LNG tanks
12:13 Integrated Alfa Laval Aalborg steam solution supports sulphur-compliant fuel use by Seaspan Ship Management
11:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 5,119 in RF spot market
11:30 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service
11:15 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2020 fell by 6.7%
10:52 Oil prices rise by 3.35%-4.17%
10:33 Onezhsky Shipyard laid down azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5
10:10 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 4M’2020 grew by 7% Y-o-Y
09:58 EDF LNG Shipping takes delivery of new LNG carrier
09:46 Port of Singapore throughput in January-April’2020 fell by 3.1% to 199.6 million tonnes
09:24 Baltic Dry Index on May 15
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 18

2020 May 17

15:38 Kevin Rabbitt to join Hornblower Group as CEO