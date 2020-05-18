2020 May 18 18:07

OOCL announces service enhancements on Asia- West Africa services

OOCL has announced the following service enhancements in our Asia – West Africa network effective from mid of May.

Asia – West Africa service 3 (WAF3)

The new WAF3 provides more competitive service and scheduling options. The new routing arrangement caters for the export requirements from China with the shortest transit time to Tincan and Lome. By adding the call in Tincan (Port & Cargo), the WAF3 offers cargo consolidation alternatives and greater flexibility in intermodal connections. Direct port calls to Port Kelang and Singapore can also provide multiple transshipment options covering the Far East.

New port rotation for WAF3 service: Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Shekou – Nansha – Singapore – Lome – Tincan (TICT) – Tincan (Port & Cargo) – Cotonou – Tema – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Shanghai

New routing will commence from mv. Vela 251w (ETA Shanghai, May 19)



Asia – West Africa service 1 (WAF1)

For WAF1, the rotation will be enhanced to offer direct connections between China to West Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’lvoire. The new routing covers two Nigerian terminals, (Tincan and Apapa), which offers diversified services for shippers.

New port rotation for WAF1 service: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Colombo – Tema – Tincan(TICT) – Apapa – Abidjan – Port Kelang – Singapore – Qingdao

New routing will commence from mv. COSCO Fukuyama 087w (ETA Qingdao, May 14)



Asia – West Africa service 2 (WAF2)

For WAF2, the new rotation covers direct calls to Onne in Nigeria and offers more competitive transit times. With the new port call to Tema the service is able to link Asia and the West Africa region within 22 days.

New port rotation for WAF2 service: Xingang – Qingdao – Inchon – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Tema – Lome – Onne – Apapa – Lome – Singapore – Xingang

New routing will commence from mv. Kota Lazim 037w (ETA Xingang, May 17)