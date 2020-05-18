2020 May 18 13:14

ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement

Tata Steel and Associated British Ports (ABP) have entered into a new and improved 10-year agreement in respect of the supply of raw materials to the integrated steelworks via the deep-water harbour at Port Talbot and the handling of export finished products through the Port of Newport.

The new agreement will provide additional opportunities for use of the north side of the jetty, following on from the lay-up of the deep-sea drill vessel Sertao during 2019. The new agreement will also facilitate improved access to port development land on the northern side of the port. It is envisaged that, taken together, these factors can help facilitate investment and create a number of new employment opportunities in the region.

Additionally, ABP will be working jointly on new projects with Tata Steel to build upon the forward-looking commercial relationship between both parties. Tata Steel has owned the steelworks in Port Talbot since 2007, a site which supports more than 4,000 jobs locally.



As well as supporting steel production in South Wales, the port of Port Talbot supports the regional economy by handling project and heavy lift cargoes, building aggregates and cargoes to support the offshore energy sector.