2020 May 18

Integrated Alfa Laval Aalborg steam solution supports sulphur-compliant fuel use by Seaspan Ship Management

Seaspan Ship Management has selected Alfa Laval to help resolve steam balance and redundancy issues connected to sulphur-compliant fuels, the company said in its release. The comprehensive solution – an integrated steam boiler plant comprising oil-fired steam production, waste heat recovery, advanced control and connectivity – will soon be implemented on eight Seaspan owned large container ships.

Prior to the IMO global sulphur cap’s entry into force, Seaspan Ship Management made the decision to work with sulphur-compliant fuels on its container vessels. Like most container vessels, however, the Seaspan owned vessels have only a single oil-fired boiler and a waste heat recovery boiler on board. This provides no redundancy, which is problematic when using sulphur-compliant fuels.

To secure a sufficient and reliable supply of steam, including full steam plant redundancy, Alfa Laval proposed rebuilding the existing oil-fired boiler and adding a new Alfa Laval Aalborg oil-fired boiler. This will support fuel heating by means of steam coils in all tanks. Both the fired boilers and the waste heat recovery boiler will be interconnected through the Alfa Laval Touch Control system, creating a single steam solution.



On each container vessel, Alfa Laval experts will strip out and replace the electrical components of original oil-fired boiler, which was supplied by a different manufacturer. However, they will assimilate its pressure section, ring line equipment and burner, using them to create a new boiler capable of being connected to the Alfa Laval Touch Control system. For a seamless solution, the same type of burner will be used on the new Aalborg boiler.



Beyond the possibilities offered by the control system, the new boiler solution will be equipped for connectivity. Alfa Laval service experts will be able to monitor the system’s condition remotely, creating opportunities for troubleshooting, assistance and optimization. Based on collected data, for example, they will be able to guide the crew in performing necessary maintenance procedures or schedule field services like combustion tuning when required.



