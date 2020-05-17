  The version for the print

    Kevin Rabbitt to join Hornblower Group as CEO

    Hornblower Group announced that Kevin Rabbitt has been appointed CEO of the worldwide leader in the small passenger vessel business. Rabbitt is expected to take up the role in July, while founder, Chairman and current CEO Terry MacRae will continue as Executive Chairman.

    Commenting on Rabbitt’s capabilities, MacRae said: “Kevin brings an entrepreneurial mindset and tremendous business expertise to Hornblower and is well qualified to helm our organization in the challenging times ahead. Kevin’s track record combined with his understanding of our business, made him a great fit for the position.”

    A member of the Hornblower Board since 2018, Rabbitt joins from NEP Group, a global provider of tele-production services for major events, where he has been CEO since 2012. Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations from two to 24 countries, delivered exceptional results for shareholders and created an impressive suite of client solutions.

    Kansas City native Rabbitt, has enjoyed a productive career stretching two decades. This includes a stint at management consultants Bain & Co, and Las Vegas-based Global Experience Specialists, the leading producer of face to face events and expositions, where he advanced to be President and CEO while refocusing and growing the business post 9/11.

    Rabbitt’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for industry-leader Hornblower as many parts of the Group’s operations prepare to resume operations when current pandemic restrictions are lifted.

    “Hornblower is a business I’ve long admired, and I am honored that Terry is entrusting me to take his vision forward,” said Rabbitt. “In these unprecedented times, there will be challenges alongside opportunities. And I look forward to ensuring that the business is well positioned to come out stronger in the months ahead.”

    About Hornblower Group

    Hornblower Group is the world’s leading provider of water-based experiences with headquarters in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and London. The group’s expansive portfolio reflects almost a century of sector expertise and innovation, which over time has continually redefined the marine hospitality industry, establishing a portfolio of distinctive award winning brands across multiple categories including Hornblower Cruises & Events (Dining & Sightseeing), American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruises Lines (Overnight) and NYC Ferry, HMS Global Maritime and Seaward Marine Services (Transportation). Hornblower also operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island Memorial Museum on behalf of the National Park Service as well as Hornblower Niagara Cruises on behalf of the Niagara Parks Commission. Always finding new ways to enhance the guest experience, the company recently unveiled Hornblower at Home – a series of on-the-go products that bring together the most beloved elements of its popular dining and sightseeing cruises. While next year, Victory Cruise Lines launches Ocean Victory, a luxurious 200-passenger all-suite expedition vessel offering in-depth destination access and discovery of the scenery and wildlife of Alaska. Today, 6,500 full-time and part-time crew members operate a fleet of over 200 vessels, delivering over 80,000 cruises to upwards of 30 million guests each year.

