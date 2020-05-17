2020 May 17 11:47

Mare Island Dry Dock awarded $33,5 million contract

Department of Defense announced that Mare Island Dry Dock LLC is awarded a $33,532,308 firm-fixed-price contract for a 150-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of U.S. Ship Emory S. Land (AS 39). Work will be performed in Vallejo, California, and is expected to be complete by January 2021.

This contract includes a base period and three options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $36,228,717. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $33,532,308 are obligated for fiscal 2020 and 2021, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and two offers received. The Naval Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.