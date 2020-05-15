2020 May 15 11:25

Ferry link between Tallinn and Helsinki partly reopened for work-related journeys

The Finnish government allows from 14th of May Schengen Zone citizens who have an employment contract enter into the country, allowing Estonian citizens who work in Finland and have a residence there, to return, or conversely to return home to visit friends and family, the Port of Tallinn says in a press release. Travels for tourism are still not allowed. Finnish citizens or residents who need to come to Estonia for work or study can likewise travel in the opposite direction without having to quarantine.

Border checks remain in place on both states’ borders to ensure entrants meet these criteria.

Ingrid Berezin, Port of Tallinn business manager, says the passenger terminals are prepared for the safe, gradual restoration of passenger traffic, and in recent weeks have been working closely with the Port of Helsinki, shipping companies and various authorities.

“We have added a number of signage and notices to disperse passengers throughout terminals and passenger corridors, installed disinfectants in public places and ordered the more frequent disinfection of surfaces. Our people and partners are instructing and monitoring the smooth and safe boarding explained Ingrid Berezin.”

Tallink will be operating its Megastar and Star vessels, Viking line will be running the Gabriella, and Eckerö Line the Finlandia.